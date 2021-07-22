GoFundMe set up for 9-year-old boy killed in incident with tow truck
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - More details are being released after a Searsmont boy died following an incident involving a tow truck in Belfast Monday.
9-year-old Bryan Totman passed away at Waldo County General Hospital.
According to police, he was injured during the loading of a vehicle onto the tow truck in a parking lot near High Street.
Police say no criminal charges are expected.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Bryan’s family with funeral costs.
More than $13,000 has been raised so far.
