GoFundMe set up for 9-year-old boy killed in incident with tow truck

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - More details are being released after a Searsmont boy died following an incident involving a tow truck in Belfast Monday.

9-year-old Bryan Totman passed away at Waldo County General Hospital.

According to police, he was injured during the loading of a vehicle onto the tow truck in a parking lot near High Street.

Police say no criminal charges are expected.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Bryan’s family with funeral costs.

More than $13,000 has been raised so far.

