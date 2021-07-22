Advertisement

GoFundMe set up for 9-year-old boy killed in incident with tow truck

More details are being released after a Searsmont boy died following an incident involving a...
More details are being released after a Searsmont boy died following an incident involving a tow truck in Belfast Monday.(GoFundMe)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - More details are being released after a Searsmont boy died following an incident involving a tow truck in Belfast Monday.

9-year-old Bryan Totman passed away at Waldo County General Hospital.

According to police, he was injured during the loading of a vehicle onto the tow truck in a parking lot near High Street.

Police say no criminal charges are expected.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help Bryan’s family with funeral costs.

More than $13,000 has been raised so far.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say there is no threat to the community.
Authorities looking for victim, suspect after reported stabbing in Canaan
Cocaine disguised as cake
Police arrest two in Gardiner after finding cocaine disguised as cake
Ronald Harding
Brewer man charged with death of 6-week-old son in jail, again
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases and vaccinations
5 new deaths, 50 new cases of coronavirus in Maine
BUS (WAGM)
Presque Isle fire and police respond to incident involving school bus

Latest News

Restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
Bangor restaurant offers Nashville vibe with live music, axe throwing
Restaurant opens soon
Smoke and Steel
The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to help catch a Corinth...
FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on the Corinth bank robber dubbed the “Thirsty Bandit”
Described as "Maine's Friendliest Fair," it will run throughout this weekend.
Pittston Fair kicks off Thursday