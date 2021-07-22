Advertisement

FBI offers $10,000 reward for info on the Corinth bank robber dubbed the “Thirsty Bandit”

The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to help catch a Corinth robber they’ve dubbed the “Thirsty Bandit”.(Maine State Police)
By Owen Kingsley
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - The FBI and Maine State Police are offering a reward up to $10,000 to help catch a Corinth robber they’ve dubbed the “Thirsty Bandit”.

Authorities say he’s considered armed and dangerous.

He’s accused of holding up the Corinth Federal Credit Union nearly a month ago.

We’re told bought a drink from a nearby Family Dollar store just before the robbery, sparking his nickname.

He’s described as white, approximately 5′8″ tall, with a slender build.

He wore a dark baseball cap, sunglasses and a dark colored facemask.

Police say he showed off a gun in his waistband and demanded money from the tellers.

Then he put it in a black bag with handles before running away.

Authorities believe he is still in Maine.

