Center Theatre receives grant to repair columns after controversy with county commissioners

DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The Center Theatre in Dover-Foxcroft announced they’ve received a federal grant to repair some support columns underneath their building.

The USDA awarded the Theatre $28,000 to repair the columns.

When they applied for the grant they had to show support from the community and local government.

But the Piscataquis County Commissioners voted 2 to 1 against writing a letter of support.

In January, the theatre’s Executive Director, Patrick Myers, spoke against the commissioners resolution to lift Governor Mills’ mask mandate.

The commissioners vote prompted community members to reach out to the commissioners office and show their backing for the theatre.

