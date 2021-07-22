Advertisement

Brighter & Comfy Today, Few PM Showers & T’storms Possible

WABI First Alert Weather
WABI First Alert Weather(WABI)
By Todd Simcox
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper-level energy over the region will keep a chance of showers in the forecast for both today and Friday.

Our Thursday will feature variably cloudy skies, comfortable humidity levels and highs in the low to mid-70s. As the day progresses, the atmosphere will become more unstable, leading to a chance for a few showers and possibly a thunderstorm this afternoon and evening. Any showers and /or thunderstorms that develop will wind down shortly after sunset followed by a quiet night tonight under partly cloudy skies. Temperatures will drop back to the 50s for overnight lows.

Friday looks to be very similar to today with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for a few afternoon showers and possibly a thunderstorm but the bulk of the day looks decent overall. Temperatures on Friday will top off in the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will build in for Saturday giving us a fantastic start to the weekend. We’ll see partly to mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the mid-70s to around 80°. A warm front approaching the area on Sunday will bring us a chance of showers for the second half of the weekend.

Today: Variably cloudy and less humid. A few afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs between 69°-76°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Tonight: Any showers and thunderstorms ending early then partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Light and variable wind.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers and thunderstorms possible during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light and variable wind.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Sunday: Increasing clouds. Afternoon showers possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy and humid. Showers possible. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

