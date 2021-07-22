Bangor native back in town continuing her love of painting murals

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - Bangor native and muralist Lacey Crime is back in town working on a sweet new project.

“That’s why I love murals because it’s always a different project every time. That’s all I want to do is just paint on walls,” Crime said.

Believe it or not, Lacey Crime used to be afraid of paint.

After graduating from Nokomis High School she went to art school in Tampa and says she never picked up a brush.

“I never wanted to touch paint. It was always just graphite, or pastel or charcoal,” Crime said.

After still not knowing what she wanted to do, Crime joined the military.

“I was an 82nd airborne paratrooper, that’s where I met my husband in 2010, and we have four children, and we’re here now,” Crime said.

After leaving the military Crime says she wanted to do something that she felt of value and decided to pick up painting.

“That was when I practiced in my children’s rooms and it was a success and I didn’t actively pursue it I think I just didn’t have enough confidence. But the more I painted everything else the more confidence I gained and I could paint anything basically,” Crime said. “Then I just really wanted to go large scale and keep it large scale.”

Crime and her family were stationed in North Carolina but knew they were making their way back to Maine, and that’s when Natalea’s Center Scoop in Brewer reached out.

“The owner really was looking for a muralist and a lot of friends back in Maine, when I was still in North Carolina, they were tagging my name,” Crime said.

“Just watching Lacey do this she could talk to you and paint away and it was amazing to me and to see the final product was super exciting,” said Natalea’s owner Jinger Pipen.

Crime says she painted roughly 60 murals in North Carolina and enjoys making interactive art like these ice cream wings for people to take pictures and post to social media.

Lacey Crime mural (Lacey Crime Art)

“It’s definitely my outlet. It’s something I can do for myself. To see someone else enjoying something that you love creating, it is the best feeling,” Crime said.

Crime says they know they will be stationed in Maine for at least three years.

She’s hoping to beat her record of 60 murals while back in her home town.

Natalea’s Center Scoop opens Friday at 12 in Brewer.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.