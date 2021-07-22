107 new coronavirus cases, 4 new deaths

Latest data regarding coronavirus cases and vaccines from the Maine CDC (WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - 107 new cases of coronavirus in our state according to the latest data from the Maine CDC.

There are also four new deaths.

Two come from Penobscot County, one each in Kennebec and Androscoggin counties.

14 new cases in Penobscot County, six in Kennebec and 5 each in Waldo and Piscataquis counties.

5 patients are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, 1,704 new doses of coronavirus vaccines were given out, according to the Maine CDC.

59.85% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,562,732 coronavirus doses given out in our state, to date.

