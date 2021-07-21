Waterville Mayor considering stepping down as he faces life-threatening heart problems

WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) -The mayor of Waterville says he’s considering stepping down due to a health issue.

Mayor Jay Coelho was treated recently in an intensive care unit for a week for serious heart problems.

He was elected in November and has been praised by his colleagues for his commitment to the city.

Coelho has publicly stated he may not have much time left, and the issues with his heart are genetic.

He addressed the community at a City Council meeting last night.

”I love you all. and I love representing what we’re doing. I hope that I can continue. It’ll take some time, but from what I have left of a heart, I love you all. Thank you for what you’ve done for me.”

If Coelho resigns before early August, the city may be required to hold a special election ahead of the regular election in November.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.