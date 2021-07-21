Severe Threat Through Early Evening. Less Humid & Brighter Thursday

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move for the coast line. Storms have developed along the front and will pick up steam as they move into an area where sunshine has been more prevalent over parts of Midcoast and central Maine. These storms will continue to move ESE and will become strong to potentially severe. Best threat of severe storms will be along the Interstate & towards the coast until about 8 PM. Hazards will include strong wind gusts, heavy rain & small hail. Once the sunsets, conditions should quiet down and we will have mostly cloudy skies with areas of fog and lows in the 50s.

A drier & less humid airmass moves into the region for Thursday. Highs will be in the 70s with a mixture of sun & clouds. A few afternoon showers & isolated storms will be possible especially over northern Maine. Friday will be almost a carbon copy of Thursday.

High pressure builds in for Saturday & will bring us the nicest day of the extended forecast. Highs will be in the 70s & low 80s with very little humidity and mostly sunny skies. Changes come by Sunday as an approaching warm front will bring increasing clouds and the chance of afternoon showers & storms. Highs on Sunday will be in the 60s & 70s. A few showers & storms will linger into Monday with highs expected to be slightly warmer in the 70s & 80s and brighter skies. It will become slightly more humid Sunday into Monday.

TONIGHT: Storms end by early evening. Mostly cloudy with fog along the coast. Lows will be in the 50s with a NW wind around 5-15 mph.

TOMORROW: Mixture of sun & clouds with highs in the 70s. Less humid along with afternoon showers to the north. NW wind around 10-20 mph.

FRIDAY: Mixture of sun & clouds with a few scattered showers with highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & low 80s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a late day chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies with some scattered showers. Highs in the 70s & low 80s.

