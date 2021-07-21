Search for dog missing since I-95 crash continues

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The search for a missing dog continues in Bangor.

We first told you about Rocket a few days ago.

His owner, Tony Parker, is a big rig driver from Arkansas.

He suffered a medical emergency earlier this month and crashed his truck on I-95 near Hogan Road.

Tony is recovering at a Portland hospital.

The Royal Standard Poodle was in the cab and ran away.

He’s been missing ever since.

Bangor Animal Control says there have been several Rocket sightings in the past few days in neighborhoods near Stillwater Avenue.

They ask that you not call to the dog or try and catch it.

They have a plan to bring him home.

Members of his family are heading North from Missouri and Arkansas.

It’s about a 28 hour drive.

They’re going to try and camp out near where Rocket has been seen.

They have a spot to camp out but are hoping someone might be willing to let them borrow something to camp in.

“Pop-up camper or anything, just big enough to hold my two daughters and one grandbaby, and a dog,” explained Christal Parker. ”We’re going to bring one of the dogs from home and take him out there. He knows Rocket, Rocket knows him, and that might be enough to go ahead and get him to us.”

If you’d like to help the Parkers, you can call 1-417-631-9379 to speak with them.

Also, here is a link to a GoFundMe if you want to make a donation.

Bangor Animal Control reminds people that if you do spot Rocket - call them at 947-7384.

