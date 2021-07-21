Scattered Showers & T’storms This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Low pressure will slowly cross the state this afternoon, keeping our weather unsettled through the evening hours. Areas from Greenville to Millinocket northward will continue to see periods of rain this afternoon, possibly heavy at times, then tapering to scattered showers later this afternoon into the evening. The rest of the state will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Any thunderstorms that develop will likely produce heavy rainfall but could also produce gusty wind and possibly some hail. Temperatures today will range from the mid to upper 60s across the north to the upper 60s to mid-70s elsewhere. Showers will taper off from west to east tonight as low pressure exits the area followed by partly to mostly cloudy skies for the remainder of the night. Drier, less humid air will move in as the night progresses. Overnight lows will drop back to the 50s.

Upper-level energy over the region will keep a chance of showers in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels and highs in the low to mid-70s. There will be a chance for a few afternoon and evening showers Thursday especially across northern locales. It will pretty much be the same for Friday with a mix of sun and clouds and the chance for a few afternoon showers. Temperatures on Friday will top off in the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will build in for Saturday giving us a great start to the weekend. Saturday’s highs will reach the 70s to around 80°. A warm front approaching the area on Sunday will bring us a chance of showers for the second half of the weekend.

Rest of Today: Mostly cloudy and muggy. Periods of rain Greenville to Millinocket northward, possibly heavy at times. Scattered showers and thunderstorms elsewhere. Thunderstorms will likely produce heavy rainfall and could produce gusty wind and possibly some hail. Temperatures will range from 65°-75°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Showers ending from west to east across the state then partly to mostly cloudy and turning less humid. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds and less humid. A few afternoon showers possible mainly across the north. Highs between 69°-76°. North/northwest wind 5-15 MPH.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible mainly during the afternoon. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the 70s to around 80°.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

