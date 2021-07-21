Police arrest two in Gardiner after finding cocaine disguised as cake

GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Two people are facing drug charges after police say they found about four pounds of cocaine in their car - some of it disguised as a cake.

Officials say the street value of the cocaine is about $200,000 and it was going to be sold in Kennebec and Somerset Counties.

Police stopped the vehicle Tuesday on I-295 in Gardiner.

25-year-old John Cedeno of New York and 33-year-old Chelsy Cochran of Winslow are both charged with drug trafficking.

We’re told police also seized around $1,900 in cash.

Cedeno and Cochran were taken to the Kennebec County Jail where bail was set at $750,000 for Cedeno and $50,000 for Cochran.

