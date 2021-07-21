Pelosi rejects 2 Republicans to serve on Jan. 6 Capitol riot panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is rejecting two Republicans tapped by House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy to sit on a committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, citing the “integrity” of the probe.

Pelosi said in a statement Wednesday that she would not accept the appointments of Indiana Rep. Jim Banks, whom McCarthy picked to be the top Republican on the panel, or Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan. Both are close allies of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters laid siege to the Capitol that day.

Both Banks and Jordan voted to overturn Joe Biden’s presidential victory after the insurrection.

Pelosi on McCarthy picks for 1/6 Select Committee:

"I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee.

"The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision."

