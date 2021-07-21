Advertisement

MaineHealth announces pay increase for more than 18,000 employees

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - MaineHealth on Wednesday announced that it is increasing pay for more than 18,000 of the health care organization’s employees.

Most workers in non-executive and non-physician roles will see their base wage increase by at least 2%.

There will also be significant additional market adjustments for a wide range of positions such as certified nurse assistants, medical assistants, registered nurses and many other hard-to-fill jobs, officials said.

MaineHealth said it is also increasing the minimum wage from $14 to $17 per hour.

The pay increases will cost MaineHealth about $61 million and take effect Aug. 8.

Officials said employees will be notified in August about how much their wage will increase, with the increases showing up in paychecks issued Aug. 27.

MaineHealth said the pandemic combined with the workforce shortage prompted the wage increases.

In addition to the wage adjustments, MaineHealth said it will be formalizing remote work opportunities for employees whose roles do not require a full-time, in-person presence at a health care facility.

