Maine senators join push to help intelligence workers

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Maine’s U.S. senators have joined a push to help intelligence professionals increase their mobility.

Republican Sen. Susan Collins and independent Sen. Angus King want to allow the intelligence workers to deduct some moving expenses from federal taxes.

That privilege is currently extended to active-duty military members.

The senators say the intelligence workers are vital to national security and sometimes must relocate due to a change in assignment.

They have joined a bipartisan group of senators that is supporting the Intelligence Community Workforce Agility Protection Act of 2021.

