Judge denies bail change for Robbinston man accused of murder

The request was denied to the nature of the crime.
Charles Townsend charged with murder and arson.
Charles Townsend charged with murder and arson.(WABI TV)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MACHIAS, Maine (WABI) -A judge denied a change in bail today for a Robbinston man charged with murder.

Officials say 32-year-old Charles Townsend set fire to 66-year-old Wayne Morrill’s home last October.

Morrill died of smoke inhalation.

Townsend’s attorneys asked for his bail to be lowered from $100,000 to $10,000 and that he be closely monitored.

The request was denied to the nature of the crime.

The judge also ruled that court documents with details about the incident will remain sealed due to Townsend’s concerns about witness intimidation.

