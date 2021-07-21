Fairfield boxer Rolfe scheduled to fight in Las Vegas on August 21st

FAIRFIELD, Maine (WABI) - For the second time in the last month, Professional Heavyweight Boxer Justin Rolfe of Fairfield has accepted a four-round fight against Steve Torres.

The fight was originally scheduled for August 7th in Minneapolis.

Now the fight will take place on August 21st, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on the undercard of the Manny Pacquiao - Errol Spence Jr. Pay per view.

Rolfe is 6-2-and-1 with four knockouts, his opponent is 4-0, all of those coming by way of knockout.

Rolfe just won his American Boxing Federation Atlantic Heavyweight Title Fight in June.

I spoke with Rolfe this evening about the opportunity he has waited his whole life for.

”It’s going to be fireworks for 4 rounds. I’m fighting because my career depends on it. If I want to go back to Vegas, if I want a shot to be signed by PBC or one of these companies, I need to show it on August 21st. It’s my shot, you know this is my chance, and I promise it’ll be an entertaining fight, and people will get their money’s worth one way or the other,” said Justin Rolfe.

Before scheduling to fight in Minneapolis and now vegas, Rolfe had agreed to a bout on the Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder Pay Per View undercard that also would have been in Las Vegas.

That event was nixed and rescheduled for October.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.