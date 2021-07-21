Advertisement

Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Auction back to in-person event

Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Auction returns to in-person event
Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Auction returns to in-person event
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:13 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER-FOXCROFOT, Maine (WABI) - The annual Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Auction is back this year.

This is the 71st year for the event.

It takes place at the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds starting Thursday and running through Sunday.

All the traditions are back as well including Bob’s Sugarhouse Maine Maple Bean Dinner on Saturday night.

Last year, the Kiwanis held a virtual auction.

This year, they’re happy to be back at the fairgrounds for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

”The fact is, this brings in a lion’s share of the money that we can use throughout the course of the year to fund different projects for the Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Club, whether it’s our backpack project which helps youngsters bring home meals on the weekend,” Toby Nelson said of Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis said.

The live auction runs from 6 to 9 this Thursday and Friday nights.

Saturday it’s 4 to 9 p.m.

Doors open an hour before for viewing.

There’s also a silent auction and raffle tickets.

The event ends Sunday with a Barn Sale from 1 until 4 p.m.

For more information, check out the Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast.
9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast
Matthew Allen
Farmington man faces charges following standoff
Police identify driver who died in Bangor crash
Clifton crash
Emergency crews respond to crash in Clifton involving camper
Latest coronavirus data from Maine CDC including statistics from Saturday, Sunday and Monday
147 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths

Latest News

The Maine Turnpike Authority is proposing increasing tolls for drivers to offset revenue losses...
Maine Turnpike Authority proposes toll increases to offset pandemic losses
Milford man shares backyard wildlife with the world on YouTube
Mount Hope Cemetery
‘Soldiers at Rest’ tour to be held Wednesday at Mount Hope Cemetery
Playground
Families start receiving Child Tax Credit