Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Auction back to in-person event

DOVER-FOXCROFOT, Maine (WABI) - The annual Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Auction is back this year.

This is the 71st year for the event.

It takes place at the Piscataquis Valley Fairgrounds starting Thursday and running through Sunday.

All the traditions are back as well including Bob’s Sugarhouse Maine Maple Bean Dinner on Saturday night.

Last year, the Kiwanis held a virtual auction.

This year, they’re happy to be back at the fairgrounds for their biggest fundraiser of the year.

”The fact is, this brings in a lion’s share of the money that we can use throughout the course of the year to fund different projects for the Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis Club, whether it’s our backpack project which helps youngsters bring home meals on the weekend,” Toby Nelson said of Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis said.

The live auction runs from 6 to 9 this Thursday and Friday nights.

Saturday it’s 4 to 9 p.m.

Doors open an hour before for viewing.

There’s also a silent auction and raffle tickets.

The event ends Sunday with a Barn Sale from 1 until 4 p.m.

For more information, check out the Dover-Foxcroft Kiwanis website and Facebook page.

