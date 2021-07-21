Advertisement

Democratic lawmaker says straight, white men ‘too emotional’

Rep. Charlotte Warren created a controversial Facebook post where she stated that straight, white men are "too emotional to be in politics"(Maine House Democrats)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) - A Democratic state lawmaker in Maine has taken down her Facebook account after criticism from conservatives over a social media post that said straight, white men “are too emotional to be in politics.”

Rep. Charlotte Warren of Hallowell advised in the post that people who took exception to it should “be prepared for your comments to be deleted.”

The post inspired protests at the Maine State House and a rebuke from Rep. Joel Stetkis of Canaan, the assistant House Republican leader, who said Warren should be removed from leadership roles.

Warren has not responded to requests for comment.

