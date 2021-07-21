Advertisement

Camping sites at Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument expanding thanks to grants

Lunksoos Campground - ADA tent site.
Lunksoos Campground - ADA tent site.(Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters)
By Allegra Zamore
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PATTEN Maine (WABI) - Camping sites at the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument are expanding thanks to grants from several organizations.

Friends of Katahdin Woods and Waters, or “Friends,” partnered with the monument to provide seven new overnight tent sites.

L.L. Bean, the Roxanne Quimby foundation and the national park foundation each gave $50,000 dollars.

The sites sit near the Lunksoos Camps on the East Branch of the Penobscot River.

The area now has two group sites and five single-party sites.

Friends Executive Director Andrew Bossie says they’ve heard more overnight camping options are a top desire in the national monument.

