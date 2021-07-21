Advertisement

Brewer man charged with death of 6-week-old son in jail, again

Ronald Harding
Ronald Harding(WABI)
By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A man from Brewer charged with manslaughter for the death of his 6-week-old son is back in jail, accused of violating his bail.

36-year-old Ronald Harding was arrested Tuesday. He’d been free on $3,000 bail.

The Bangor Daily News reports he had contact with the baby’s mother, even though his bail conditions said he was not supposed to do that.

Harding was originally arrested last month.

Authorities say an autopsy revealed the boy died from injuries consistent with violent shaking.

Court documents say Harding told police the baby’s mother was not in the room when he went limp and stopped breathing.

Harding told police he did not shake his son and neither did the mother. Harding has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast.
9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast
Clifton crash
Emergency crews respond to crash in Clifton involving camper
Latest coronavirus data from Maine CDC including statistics from Saturday, Sunday and Monday
147 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
Fire
Fire destroys Parkman lumber mill
Brewer High School
MHRC agrees with investigator’s findings that Brewer School Department discriminated, retaliated against teacher

Latest News

Offers those in recovery an outlet.
Creative writing paves path to recovery
Rocket
Search for dog missing since I-95 crash continues
Cocaine disguised as cake
Police arrest two in Gardiner after finding cocaine disguised as cake
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases and vaccinations
5 new deaths, 50 new cases of coronavirus in Maine