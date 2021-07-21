Brewer man charged with death of 6-week-old son in jail, again

BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A man from Brewer charged with manslaughter for the death of his 6-week-old son is back in jail, accused of violating his bail.

36-year-old Ronald Harding was arrested Tuesday. He’d been free on $3,000 bail.

The Bangor Daily News reports he had contact with the baby’s mother, even though his bail conditions said he was not supposed to do that.

Harding was originally arrested last month.

Authorities say an autopsy revealed the boy died from injuries consistent with violent shaking.

Court documents say Harding told police the baby’s mother was not in the room when he went limp and stopped breathing.

Harding told police he did not shake his son and neither did the mother. Harding has pleaded not guilty.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.