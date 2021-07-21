Authorities looking for victim & suspect following reported stabbing in Canaan

CANAAN, Maine (MORNING SENTINEL) - Authorities are looking for both a suspect and a victim after a reported stabbing in Canaan.

According to the Morning Sentinel, a call came in Monday night reporting a stabbing at a home on Hinckley Road.

The person said she did not actually see the assault.

The newspaper reports when police arrived, the was blood at the scene but the person stabbed had already left.

Police say there is no threat to the community, and they are following leads on several suspects.

Copyright 2021 MORNING SENTINEL. All rights reserved.