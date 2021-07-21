Advertisement

5 new deaths, 50 new cases of coronavirus in Maine

4 counties reporting no increase in cases according to Maine CDC
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases and vaccinations
Latest data from Maine CDC regarding coronavirus cases and vaccinations(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - Five more Mainers died with coronavirus according to the Maine CDC. One resident each in Kennebec, Penobscot, Oxford, Somerset and Aroostook counties.

There are 50 newly recorded cases of the virus.

Double digit increases in Cumberland and York counties.

Six new cases in Penobscot County, 5 in Knox and four each in Kennebec and Androscoggin counties.

The Maine CDC also reports 1,922 new doses of coronavirus vaccines were given out.

59.79% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated.

A total of 1,561,028 doses were given out in our state according to the Maine CDC.

