Advertisement

Wet weather has mushrooms popping up in Maine yards

By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - You may notice mushrooms popping up in your yard because of the recent rains across the state.

The Northern New England Poison Center says they get about 150 calls on average each year about mushrooms.

Some of those calls include children who may find and eat them when playing outside.

“What you do, you take the mushroom out, wiping out the mouth and giving something to drink, that kind of thing. We then have a consultant, who we work with based on the pictures, to identify the mushrooms and give information on what that mushroom poison might look like,” said Dr. Karen Simone of Northern New England Poison Center.

If you suspect they had eaten a mushroom - call their hotline, text or email and a pharmacist or nurse will answer any day or time.

Copyright 2021 WMTW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Allen
Farmington man faces charges following standoff
Police identify driver who died in Bangor crash
9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast.
9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast
Joseph's By The Sea fire
Fire damages popular restaurant in Old Orchard Beach
Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor on Valley Avenue Sunday.
Fatal crash in Bangor under investigation

Latest News

mushrooms
The ordinance will reduce parking spaces, allowing for more building room.
Bangor City Council approves ordinance enabling more housing units
9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast.
9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast
Maine voters will decide if food is a constitutional right
Maine voters will decide if food is a constitutional right