Wet weather has mushrooms popping up in Maine yards

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - You may notice mushrooms popping up in your yard because of the recent rains across the state.

The Northern New England Poison Center says they get about 150 calls on average each year about mushrooms.

Some of those calls include children who may find and eat them when playing outside.

“What you do, you take the mushroom out, wiping out the mouth and giving something to drink, that kind of thing. We then have a consultant, who we work with based on the pictures, to identify the mushrooms and give information on what that mushroom poison might look like,” said Dr. Karen Simone of Northern New England Poison Center.

If you suspect they had eaten a mushroom - call their hotline, text or email and a pharmacist or nurse will answer any day or time.

