‘Soldiers at Rest’ tour to be held Wednesday at Mount Hope Cemetery

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Bangor Historical Society will hold its annual “Soldiers at Rest” tour at the Mount Hope Cemetery Wednesday night.

“Soldiers at Rest” walks the grounds of the cemetery and is focused on the stories of some of the hundreds of Maine men who fought in America’s Civil War, many from the Bangor region.

Wednesday’s tour falls on the 160th anniversary of the Battle of Bull Run, one of the first battles of the Civil War.

Soldiers from Bangor fought and died in Bull Run, and Mount Hope Cemetery is the final resting place for many of them.

”When you find the final marker, it’s really pretty powerful to find their final resting place when you’ve learned about the story of these men. What they did, and even when they came back to Bangor, the great accomplishments that they had, the veterans of the war,” said Ryan Hews, “Soldiers at Rest” tour guide.

Tickets for the tour are $10.

For more information on reserving a spot for the Soldiers at Rest walking tour, visit the Bangor Historical Society’s Facebook page.

