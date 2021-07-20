Advertisement

Skowhegan business moving to Waterville

Old Soul Collective
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - A vintage clothing and furniture shop has outgrown its home in Skowhegan and is moving to Waterville.

”We very quickly outgrew our location,” said Jessica Stetson, Old Soul Collective co-owner.

Stetson opened her vintage furniture and clothing store Old Soul Collective in Skowhegan only a few months ago.

”We’re going from a 700 square foot store in Skowhegan to 3,300 square foot in Waterville,” Stetson said.

The business will be found at the former location of Sign of the Sun.

”Sign of the Sun was a shop that I grew up in as a kid in Waterville. The fact that my business is here now, I feel very humbled and grateful for it,” Stetson said.

Last month her Skowhegan storefront was vandalized when a pride flag was torn down.

”It was kind of weird timing and I did want to be careful of people assuming we moved because of that,” Stetson said.

There’s lots of renovation still to be done in the space, but she plans to open Aug. 1.

”We are now able to incorporate other vendors that sell vintage goods, handmade crafts,” Stetson said.

She says it should feel less like a small store and more like an eclectic market.

The Central Maine Growth Council helped Jessica navigate her way to the new space.

”Especially with the finishing of the construction of the Lockwood Hotel and the beginning of construction on the Schupf Center for Arts, it’s a really great time to be investing in living in downtown Waterville,” said Sabrina Jandreau, Central Maine Growth Council.

The council wants businesses in the downtown area to take advantage of a façade improvement grant program.

“We have a workshop that’s coming up on this Thursday from 2 to 3:30. Applications are available on our website,” Jandreau said. ”We’re really excited to see how Jessica succeeds in the downtown we’re really happy to see her taking over such a historic space.”

