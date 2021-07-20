Scattered Storms Tonight. More Rain For Wednesday.

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A cold front continues to move for the coast line. A few showers & storms have developed along the front with more potentially forming just behind it. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies expected for the rest of the night. Showers will move into the west & north late tonight into early tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Moderate to heavy rain will be possible for the first half of Wednesday mainly north of the Interstate. Some locations could pick up close to an inch of rainfall in a short span of time. Those showers will come to an end by midafternoon, but attention will turn to areas along and south of I-95 where some strong to severe late afternoon storms could fire off. Main hazards will be strong winds & heavy rain. Those storms should end by about sunset. Highs will be coolest across the north where upper 60s to low 70s are likely, closer to the coast, highs will be in the mid to upper 70s. Wildfire smoke will still bring some air quality issues to western & coastal areas. This should improve by the afternoon.

A few light rain showers will be possible by Thursday morning, but the rest of the day will dry out, have increasing sun and much less humidity. Highs on Thursday will be in the 70s and that is where most of our highs will stay through the weekend. A few showers possible on Friday before we dry out for the weekend. Saturday looks to be the best day with more sunshine. By Sunday, clouds will move in and there will be a chance of a late day shower.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with areas of fog. Showers move into the west & north. Lows in the 50s & 60s with a light and variable wind.

TOMORROW: Rain across the north during the morning. Strong to severe storms to the south by late afternoon. Mostly cloudy to overcast skies with highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. NW wind around 5-15 mph.

THURSDAY: A few morning showers with increasing sun & decreasing humidity. Highs will be in the 70s.

FRIDAY: A few scattered showers with highs in the 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s & low 80s.

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds with a late day chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

