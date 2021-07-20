Scattered Showers & T’storms Possible This Afternoon & Evening

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches the state. Severe weather is not expected but any thunderstorms will likely produce heavy rainfall and possibly gusty wind. Otherwise expect variably cloudy, warm and humid conditions this afternoon. Dew points will be in the mid to upper 60s. High temperatures will top off in the mid-70s to low 80s this afternoon. Cloudy skies and scattered showers will be on tap for the overnight tonight. Temperatures will drop to the low to mid-60s for overnight lows.

Low pressure will pull the cold front through the state on Wednesday. This will keep us under the gun for some more scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the day. Thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty wind. Temperatures won’t be quite as warm Wednesday with highs in the mid-60s to low 70s on average. Dew points will remain in the mid-60s for much of the day Wednesday, falling later in the day as the cold front pushes to our east. Drier and less humid weather will move into the state behind the cold front for Thursday. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels and highs in the 70s. An upper-level disturbance over the area will give us a slight chance for a few scattered showers mainly across northern areas Thursday otherwise expect a mainly dry day. Another disturbance is forecast to move through on Friday giving us a chance for a few scattered showers. Temperatures on Friday will be in the 70s to near 80°. High pressure will build in for Saturday giving us a great start to the weekend. Saturday’s highs will reach the mid-70s to low 80s.

Humidity levels remain high today and for much of tomorrow before a cold front clears the state allowing drier, more comfortable air to move into the region for Thursday. (WABI)

Rest of Today: Variably cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms could produce heavy rainfall and gusty wind. Highs between 77°-84°. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 50s to mid-60s. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, most numerous across the north. Highs in the mid-60s to mid-70s. Light and variable wind.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds and less humid. Slight chance of a shower across the north. Highs in the 70s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A few afternoon showers possible. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Saturday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid-70s to low 80s.

