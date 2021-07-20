Penobscot County Jail budget update

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Penobscot County Sheriff Troy Morton gave an update on the county jail budget at the County Commissioners meeting Tuesday morning.

Morton said the jail has been awarded a grant for the initial cost of body cams for correctional officers, however the county would eventually need to fund a body cam program.

Morton also has requested line items for new food service trays for the kitchen and a complete overhaul of the laundry system, which he said is antiquated and no longer cost effective.

”The amount of things that we could fix for less than $25,000, to start fresh with everything, change the colors and everything so that we won’t have issues, start with all new stuff, would be less than $25,000,” Morton said.

