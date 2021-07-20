Advertisement

Old Town man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile

Zachary Lankist
Zachary Lankist(WABI)
By Brian Sullivan
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROCKLAND, Maine (WABI) - An Old Town man is accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile in Rockland.

According to Rockland Police, 28-year-old Zachary Lankist was arrested Monday and charged with gross sexual assault.

Authorities say an individual under the age of 14 met Lankist earlier this year using an online messaging app.

They say they met in person and that is when the assault took place.

The investigation is still on going.

