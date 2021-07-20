Newcastle’s Plourde leads after second round of Women’s Maine Amateur
Bailey Plourde of Newcastle closed out her second round with a birdie to finish +1 with the final round to play on Wednesday.
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Round 2 of the 10th annual Women’s Maine Amateur taking place at Bangor Municipal Golf Course Tuesday.
Bailey Plourde of Newcastle closed out her second round with a birdie.
Plourde finished the back 9 two under par and sits alone atop the leaderboard at +1 with the final round to play.
Kristin Kannegieser is in 2nd place at +6, while Ruby Haylock is in 3rd at +8.
A full list of scoring and results can be found here.
