Newcastle’s Plourde leads after second round of Women’s Maine Amateur

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Round 2 of the 10th annual Women’s Maine Amateur taking place at Bangor Municipal Golf Course Tuesday.

Bailey Plourde of Newcastle closed out her second round with a birdie.

Plourde finished the back 9 two under par and sits alone atop the leaderboard at +1 with the final round to play.

Kristin Kannegieser is in 2nd place at +6, while Ruby Haylock is in 3rd at +8.

A full list of scoring and results can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.