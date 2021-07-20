MTA wants to raise rates to offset pandemic revenue slide

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Fewer vehicles on the road during the pandemic may translate to higher tolls for those using the Maine Turnpike.

The Maine Turnpike Authority is proposing rate increases to help offset $60 million that it says it lost during the pandemic.

The proposed increase and other adjustments could bring in about $17 million with about 70% of the cost being borne by out-of-state motorists.

