Advertisement

MTA wants to raise rates to offset pandemic revenue slide

Maine Turnpike Traffic
Maine Turnpike Traffic(WMTW)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) - Fewer vehicles on the road during the pandemic may translate to higher tolls for those using the Maine Turnpike.

The Maine Turnpike Authority is proposing rate increases to help offset $60 million that it says it lost during the pandemic.

The proposed increase and other adjustments could bring in about $17 million with about 70% of the cost being borne by out-of-state motorists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Allen
Farmington man faces charges following standoff
9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast.
9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast
Police identify driver who died in Bangor crash
Joseph's By The Sea fire
Fire damages popular restaurant in Old Orchard Beach
Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor on Valley Avenue Sunday.
Fatal crash in Bangor under investigation

Latest News

Maine eyes commission to study paid family leave in state
Latest coronavirus data from Maine CDC including statistics from Saturday, Sunday and Monday
147 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths
mushrooms
The Northern NE Poison Center says it takes at least 150 calls per year to field questions on...
Wet weather has mushrooms popping up in Maine yards