Maine eyes commission to study paid family leave in state

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Maine is close to creating a commission to study a way to implement paid family leave in the state.

The Maine Senate voted to enact the proposal on Monday.

Proposal sponsor Sen. Mattie Daughtry, a Democrat, said the coronavirus pandemic “has shown us just how important it is for workers to be able to take time off to take care of their families, without fear of losing pay or their jobs.”

The proposal has moved on to the Democratic Gov. Janet Mills for potential signature.

