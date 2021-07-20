Advertisement

Fire destroys Parkman lumber mill

Fire
Fire(Associated Press)
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - A lumber mill in Parkman is destroyed after an early morning fire.

It happened around one this morning at Glidden Lumber.

No one was injured.

It took multiple crews around five hours to put out the blaze.

Officials tell TV5 that they believe a faulty piece of machinery caused the fire.

The matter is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

