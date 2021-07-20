Fire destroys Parkman lumber mill

PARKMAN, Maine (WABI) - A lumber mill in Parkman is destroyed after an early morning fire.

It happened around one this morning at Glidden Lumber.

No one was injured.

It took multiple crews around five hours to put out the blaze.

Officials tell TV5 that they believe a faulty piece of machinery caused the fire.

The matter is being investigated by the Fire Marshal’s Office.

