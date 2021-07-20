Advertisement

Fire burns Watson Settlement Bridge in Littleton

The Watson Settlement Bridge caught fire Monday. photo credit Abbey Lowrey
By Rhian Lowndes
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LITTLETON, Maine (WAGM) - A fire burned the Watson Settlement Bridge on Framingham road Monday.

Littleton FD reported to the fire after travelers found the bridge engulfed in flames. Chief Dwight Cowperthwaite said the young men smelled smoke as they passed.

The bridge was built in 1911 and is the youngest of Maine’s original covered bridges.

Monticello and Houlton fire departments also reported. An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

