Advertisement

Federal judge blocks Arkansas law banning most abortions

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal...
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Federal sentencing for crack and powder cocaine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 22, 2021.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A federal judge has blocked an Arkansas law banning nearly all abortions from taking effect this month.

U.S. District Judge Kristine Baker on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction preventing the law’s enforcement while she considers a challenge to its constitutionality.

The measure passed by the majority-Republican Legislature and signed by GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson was set to take effect July 28.

The ban allows the procedure to save the life of the mother and does not provide exceptions for those impregnated in an act of rape or incest.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast.
9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast
Matthew Allen
Farmington man faces charges following standoff
Police identify driver who died in Bangor crash
Joseph's By The Sea fire
Fire damages popular restaurant in Old Orchard Beach
Clifton crash
Emergency crews respond to crash in Clifton involving camper

Latest News

Jeff Bezos celebrates after landing in west Texas Tuesday following a successful space launch...
Jeff Bezos blasts into space on Blue Origin rocket: ‘Best day ever’
This Aug. 13, 2020, photo shows a logo for Netflix on a remote control in Portland, Ore....
Netflix confirms move into video games as its growth slows
FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
Watchdog: Little help from Trump officials in census probe
The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which...
Fire crews save injured, pregnant dog from island