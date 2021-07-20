Advertisement

Christopher Columbus replica ship to stay longer in Castine

By Catherine Pegram
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CASTINE, Maine (WABI) - The replica of a ship sailed by Christopher Columbus will remain in Castine for nearly another week.

The Nao Santa Maria docked outside of Otter’s Waterfront Eatery last Wednesday after a controversial stay in Bucksport.

It was originally scheduled to head up the Penobscot River to Bangor after it left Bucksport. But that trip was canceled after protestors argued the ship represents a legacy of genocide.

Instead the ship headed south at the invitation of the restaurant owner in Castine.

The ship was open to tours all weekend long. It will now stay docked in Castine until at least Sunday, July 25th and continue to allow visitors.

