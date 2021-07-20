Bangor City Council approves ordinance enabling more housing units

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The City of Bangor voted to approve an ordinance Friday that will result in the building of more city housing units.

The updated ordinance reduces the lot sizes for each unit, including a drop from two parking spaces per unit to one.

Members of the City Council say that the extra parking space isn’t necessary due to the walkable nature of the affected neighborhoods.

The ordinance is an early step in helping achieve the city’s goal of creating more housing units near Bangor’s business district.

“So really, what we’re trying to do is encourage the re-development and construction of new buildings in dense, walkable neighborhoods,” said Tanya Emery, Bangor Director of Community and Economic Development. “We are thankful that we’re seeing a continued steady stream of those smaller re-development projects, and then we are engaged with developers on a number of larger housing projects, which we are very hopeful will come to fruition here in Bangor, and provide some of that much-needed housing inventory that we know people are clamoring for.”

One such project could involve the addition of new units in an existing building on Ohio Street. These proposals come from the recommendations of the Affordable Housing Work Group.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.