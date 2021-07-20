Augusta continues to support efforts to improve downtown pedestrian safety

AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Augusta is continuing to support efforts to improve pedestrian safety around the downtown area.

The latest addition is the installation of temporary curb enhancements on Water Street.

The Augusta Downtown Alliance teamed up with a group called CAPITAL, short for Cyclists and Pedestrians Invigorating Augusta Life, to push for the changes.

Members of the Bicycle Coalition of Maine helped install temporary bollards at four crosswalks.

The bollards function as an indication of the extension of pedestrian space and send visual cues for drivers to slow down.

Members of both CAPITAL and the Augusta Downtown Alliance say they were motivated by more than just civic pride.

”We both...you were actually hit,” said Kalie Hess, CAPITAL co-founder.

“Yes, in that crosswalk right over there, actually,” said Michael Hall. Augusta Downtown Alliance.

“And I was nearly hit in this crosswalk. So it was something that I really wanted to see if we could make happen and it’s also just a great way to get some visibility to how we can really work to improve pedestrian safety all over Augusta,” Hess said.

If the improvements are well-received, they hope to push for permanent changes to the curbs.

They’re looking for feedback from pedestrians on what they think of the new improvements. Follow this link to take a survey.

