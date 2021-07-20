9-year-old boy killed in tow truck incident in Belfast.

BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - A 9-year-old boy is dead after an incident in Belfast Monday afternoon.

Waldo County Dispatch says it happened around 2 p.m.

According to the Village Soup, it involved a tow truck and occurred in a parking lot adjacent to High Street.

The child was taken to Waldo County General Hospital, where the Village Soup reports he died from his injuries.

We will update this story with more information as it becomes available.

