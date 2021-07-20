Advertisement

147 new cases of coronavirus in Maine, no new deaths

Numbers encompass newly recorded cases for Saturday, Sunday and Monday
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Latest coronavirus data from Maine CDC including statistics from Saturday, Sunday and Monday
Latest coronavirus data from Maine CDC including statistics from Saturday, Sunday and Monday(WABI TV)

Maine (WABI) - There are 147 newly recorded cases of coronavirus in Maine.

These numbers reflect several days since the Maine CDC no longer conducts case investigations during the weekends.

No new deaths, that total remains at 882.

Penobscot County reporting 12 new cases, Kennebec and Knox counties each with 11 new ones.

13 patients are in critical care, 4 are on ventilators according to the Maine CDC.

The Maine CDC is also reporting 1,274 new doses of coronavirus being given in our state.

59.72% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus.

1,559,106 total doses of COVID-19 vaccines given out in our state.

