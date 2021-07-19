Advertisement

Women’s Maine Amateur tees off at Bangor Municipal Golf Course Monday

By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The 10th annual Maine Women’s Amateur kicked off Monday at Bangor Municipal Golf Course with a field of 74 golfers from 32 different golf clubs.

Among this year’s field - past champions and talented newcomers.

Clubs from 10 of Maine’s 16 counties have at least one player in the field.

The course is playing as a par 71 and measures about 5,500 yards, roughly 350 yards longer than the yardage from the green tees.

Monday’s wet conditions made play a little more difficult for Maine’s best, but there was still some great golf being played.

I caught up with Bailey Plourde, who sits atop of the leaderboard and even par after round one, and Ruby Haylock who is in third at four over.

”Overall, I felt like my ball striking was really good. On the front nine I struggled with putting, just the slow greens on how wet it was, it was hard to really get the putts there. On the back nine we made an adjustment and I putted a lot better, so that kind of gave me a little confidence boost for going into tomorrow,” said Plourde, Sheepscot Links Golf Course.

“I was four over today 75, and I think it could have been a little bit better, but I had a lot of fun, so I’m not going to complain about it,” said Haylock, Turner Highland Country Club.

Rounds two and three will be played Tuesday and Wednesday with tee times from 8 a.m. to noon.

TV5 Sports will have coverage of the action so be sure to tune in.

