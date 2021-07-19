Advertisement

Veazie bridge named in memory of only resident killed in Vietnam War

Hayward Carl Spencer was an army medic serving in South Vietnam on March 11, 1967 when he died
Hayward Carl Spencer
Hayward Carl Spencer(WABI)
By Spencer Roberts
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VEAZIE, Maine (WABI) - A bridge in the town of Veazie has been named in memory of the only resident to be killed in the Vietnam War.

”He attempted to cross an unprotected area to give first aid to some of his wounded comrades. As he neared his goal he was killed instantly by an exploding enemy mortar shell,” said Jill Milligan, Hayward Carl Spencer’s niece.

Hayward Carl Spencer was an army medic serving in South Vietnam on March 11, 1967 when he died.

”Among other awards, Hayward earned the Purple Heart, and the Bronze Star with valor,” said Mark Leonard, Veazie town manager/ Veazie police chief.

Before he signed up for service, he grew up in Veazie.

“Hayward was a good kid. He got into some trouble, he raised a lot of hell,” said Frank Jordan, Hayward’s friend.

Jordan, a lifelong friend, fondly recalls summers spent playing basketball.

“His brother put up a backboard for us and painted it, bright green with yellow. I was in basic training when he got killed in March. They wouldn’t let me come home. I always felt bad and still do that I couldn’t come back for the funeral,” Jordan said.

Jordan had the idea a few years ago to rename the bridge on Main Street in honor of his fallen friend.

He asked local representative Peter Lyford to create the legislation to make it happen.

”It means a hell of a lot really,” said Donald Spencer, Hayward’s older brother.

Donald helped unveil the new signs.

”I think it’s very nice, and I want to thank Frankie Jordan particularly,” Donald said.

”To us, the family, he is our hero,” Milligan said.

”He was not scared of anything,” Donald said.

Hayward’s niece hopes more families can see their loved ones remembered like this.

“There are too many bridges in Maine and there are other heroes in Maine that should be honored,” Milligan said.

”He was a hero. He’s Veazie’s hero,” Jordan said.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bangor police are investigating a fatal crash in Bangor on Valley Avenue Sunday.
Fatal crash in Bangor under investigation
Matthew Allen
Farmington man faces charges following standoff
Police identify driver who died in Bangor crash
Joseph's By The Sea fire
Fire damages popular restaurant in Old Orchard Beach
Maine CDC data as of Saturday, July 17
Maine CDC reports 58 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Latest News

Kyle Fitzsimons
Trial of Maine US Capitol riot defendant not likely until next year
2 child welfare advocates resign from Maine ombudsman board
Rocket
Search for missing dog underway
Part One of a special report on private wells in Fairfield with extremely high levels of PFAS
Fairfield residents planning to file civil suit in connection with PFAS contamination