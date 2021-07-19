Advertisement

UMaine basketball assistant Curry joining Portland Trail Blazers coaching staff

Edniesha Curry
Edniesha Curry(WABI)
By Connor Clement
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - University of Maine assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Edniesha Curry is heading to the NBA.

According to The Athletic’s Jason Quick, the former WNBA guard and Maine men’s basketball assistant is headed to the Portland Trail Blazers.

Curry will join the staff of The Trail Blazers new head coach and former NBA all-star Chauncey Billups.

His staff also includes Scott Books, who was head coach of the Washington Wizards for the past five seasons.

Curry originally joined UMaine’s women’s basketball program as an assistant in 2015.

In 2018, Curry made the move to assistant coach for the men’s program.

