Trial of Maine US Capitol riot defendant not likely until next year

Kyle Fitzsimons
Kyle Fitzsimons(FBI via WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (WMTW) - The trial of Maine U.S. Capitol riot defendant Kyle Fitzsimons will not occur before 2022, based on discussions during a remote, pretrial status conference held by U.S. District Court in Washington D.C., on Monday morning.

Attorney calendar openings point to a trial next February or March, the parties said.

One reason for the slow pace – more than 500 defendants are charged for participation in the January 6 siege of the Capitol, and the amount of prosecution evidence to be shared with defense counsel, known as discovery, is voluminous.

Discovery is “nowhere near complete” in the Fitzsimons case, Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Regan told the court.

Defense attorney Natasha Taylor-Smith, a Philadelphia-based public defender, told the court she would seek bail for Fitzsimons, given his long pretrial incarceration.

Fitzsimons, 37, a former butcher and avowed supporter of former President Donald Trump, was arrested on Feb. 4 in Lebanon, Maine.

Regan said the government would again oppose his bail application, citing evidence referenced in the indictment and in three videos shown during a prior detention hearing.

Fitzsimons faces 10 criminal charges for allegedly breaching the Capitol and assaulting police officers on the day Congress convened to certify the Electoral College results validating the election of President Biden over Trump.

