Tri for a Cure raises more than $1 million for the Maine Cancer Foundation

Tri for a Cure
Tri for a Cure(WMTW)
By WMTW
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Rainy weather could not damper the spirits at the Tri for a Cure, that has raised more than $1 million for the Maine Cancer Foundation.

More than 250 women were able to participate in an in person 5k run Sunday at Southern Maine Community College- as the rest of the women’s only triathlon is being held virtually.

The money raised stays in Maine to support cancer prevention and access to care.

“We had set a $1 million fundraising goal for this year and have now raised $1,070,000. We are inching upwards we are trying for $1,100,000, but we are just thrilled,” said Cheryl Tucker, Maine Cancer Foundation executive director.

She says this year there is a focus on grants for transportation to make sure patients can have access to medical treatment.

Copyright 2021 WABI. All rights reserved.

