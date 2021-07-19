Tri for a Cure raises more than $1 million for the Maine Cancer Foundation

BANGOR, Maine (WMTW) - Rainy weather could not damper the spirits at the Tri for a Cure, that has raised more than $1 million for the Maine Cancer Foundation.

More than 250 women were able to participate in an in person 5k run Sunday at Southern Maine Community College- as the rest of the women’s only triathlon is being held virtually.

The money raised stays in Maine to support cancer prevention and access to care.

“We had set a $1 million fundraising goal for this year and have now raised $1,070,000. We are inching upwards we are trying for $1,100,000, but we are just thrilled,” said Cheryl Tucker, Maine Cancer Foundation executive director.

She says this year there is a focus on grants for transportation to make sure patients can have access to medical treatment.

