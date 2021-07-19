Senate OKs stimulus spending; Pine Tree Power veto sustained

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Maine lawmakers have given up on a bipartisan approval of nearly $1 billion in federal pandemic stimulus funding.

The Democratic-controlled Senate stripped the bill’s emergency status before giving initial approval on a simple majority along party lines on Monday.

Further votes were necessary.

Democratic Gov. Janet Mills urged Republicans and Democrats to work over the weekend on a compromise that would garner enough support to go into effect immediately with a two-thirds majority.

Also Monday, lawmakers failed to override the governor’s veto of a proposal to buy out Central Maine Power and Versant Power and replace them with a consumer-owned utility.

