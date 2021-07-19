Second annual Family Fun Color Run in Lincoln raises money for Paper Crane Project

LINCOLN, Maine (WABI) - Lincoln’s 2021 Loon Festival, known this year as “Loonstock,” drew to a close today.

One of the final events of the weekend was the Family Fun Color Run.

Dozens signed up to run or walk the course, all while getting colorful powder thrown onto them.

Organizer Tracie Murchison says the event raises money for the Paper Crane Project, which was created after her best friend, Laci, passed away from cancer.

Murchison says the Project is a “kindness campaign”, where members perform random acts of kindness.

”So we honor her by doing something that is just like her, which is colorful, and fun, and family oriented,” said Murchison. “We hope that people leave here, that they take a crane, and they do an act of kindness, spread the project.”

To learn more about the Paper Crane Project, you can visit them on Facebook.

