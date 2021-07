BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the driver who died after a crash in Bangor Sunday.

It happened on Valley Avenue just after 8 a.m..

We’re told 79-year-old Donald Ketchen of Old Town died at the scene.

Police say Ketchen’s car left the road and went down an embankment.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

