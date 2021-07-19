Advertisement

Norridgewock man charged with manslaughter for crash that killed woman last fall

Joshua Savage
Joshua Savage
By WABI News Desk
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - A Norridgewock man is now charged with manslaughter for a head-on crash that killed a Farmington woman last fall.

Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Savage was also indicted last week for aggravated criminal OUI.

Court records say he was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

It happened on Route 139 in Norridgewock in November.

Police say Savage’s vehicle slammed head into a vehicle driven by 85-year-old Sally McKinley.

She died at the scene.

Her 57-year-old son was taken to the hospital for rib and wrist injuries.

Savage was critically injured.

