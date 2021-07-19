Mostly Cloudy, Few Showers Possible Today

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Upper-level energy will move over the state today keeping us under lots of clouds and the chance for a few widely scattered showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm. The best chance for any showers will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will top off in the 70s for most spots this afternoon. A few coastal areas may see highs stay in the upper 60s due to a light onshore breeze. Any scattered showers that develop will wind down early tonight followed by mostly cloudy skies and areas of fog for the balance of the overnight hours.

A cold front is forecast to gradually approach the state from the northwest on Tuesday bringing us a better chance for some showers and thunderstorms mainly during the afternoon. Tuesday will start with a partly to mostly cloudy sky followed by more clouds during the afternoon along with the scattered showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected but the main threat with any thunderstorms will be heavy rainfall. Highs will be in the mid-70s to low 80s Tuesday afternoon. The cold front will cross the state Wednesday bringing us numerous showers mainly from late morning through the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-60s to low 70s Wednesday. Drier and less humid weather will move into the state behind the cold front for Thursday. Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds, comfortable humidity levels and highs in the 70s. An upper level disturbance is forecast to move into the state for Friday giving us another chance for some showers to end the work week.

Humidity levels will remain high for the first half of the week. A cold front is forecast to cross the state Wednesday, ushering less humid air into the region for the end of the week. (WABI)

Today: Mostly cloudy and humid. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs near 70° along the coast, 70s inland. Light and variable wind.

Tonight: Scattered showers early then mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Lows between 59°-65°. Light and variable wind.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy, warm and humid. Scattered showers and thunderstorms possible mainly during the afternoon. Highs between 74°-84°. Light and variable wind.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and humid. Showers likely. A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the mid-60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Mix of sun and clouds. Less humid. Highs in the 70s to near 80°.

Friday: Mix of sun and clouds. A few showers possible. Highs in the 70s.

